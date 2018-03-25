US tariffs on China could end up getting delayed, Blackstone CEO says

Washington's proposed tariffs of as much as $60 billion against Chinese goods have sparked fears of a trade war but the tax measure isn't set in stone, said the CEO of one of the world's biggest private equity firms.

"Most of the type of things being discussed by the U.S. side can be delayed in terms of their implementation, and hopefully will be," said Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone Group, which had $434 billion in assets under management at the end of 2017.

"I anticipate that rational people will be able to come to a really good solution," he told CNBC at the China Development Forum on Saturday. "There's an opportunity to accelerate the efforts of both countries to find an equitable solution."