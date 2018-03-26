Australia won't 'play games' amid heightened fears of a global trade war, minister says

Not sure how trade with the US could be more fair than it currently is: Australia trade minister 3 Hours Ago | 03:25

Australia will not attempt to deceive any of its trading partners in order to gain an advantage when negotiating future trade commitments, Trade Minister Steven Ciobo told CNBC Monday.

Global markets have been reeling since the U.S. and China leveled billions of dollars of punitive tariffs against each other last week. The Australian ASX200 was off 0.5 percent on Monday, with investors continuing to fret over the looming prospect of a tit-for-tat trade war.

"Australia is a pragmatic player and what I mean by that is we adopt a position of principle in a range of different areas and we stay hard and firm to those principles," Ciobo said.

"We're always up front and we don't play games about it and I think that makes a big difference," he added.