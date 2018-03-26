US Treasury yields rise ahead of key Fed remarks

At the start of a brand-new trading week, bond investors will be turning their attention to the U.S. Federal Reserve, as a number of members are due to speak.

In Atlanta, Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles is expected to attend the HOPE Global Forum annual meeting, while New York Fed President Bill Dudley will be in Washington, DC., where he is expected to be present at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce discussing financial regulation and its future.

In New Jersey, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester is due to speak on "The Economic Outlook, Monetary Policy, and Some Future Policy Considerations" at an event in Princeton.

On the data front, traders will be awaiting the Dallas Fed's Texas Manufacturing Outlook survey, which is due out at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is due to auction $51 billion in 13-week bills, $45 billion in 26-week bills and $30 billion in two-year notes. The size of a four-week bills auction, due to take place Tuesday, will also be announced.