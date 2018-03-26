The identity of the second activist hedge fund in United Technologies is now public.

Dan Loeb's Third Point has taken a position in United Technologies shares, according to a government anti-trust filing.

CNBC's David Faber reported last month there is a "well-known" activist in United Technologies. Bill Ackman also told CNBC on Feb. 28 his fund Pershing Square has been building a stake in the company.

The company's stock was up 2.4 percent Monday afternoon.



United Technologies' chief executive said at a conference last month that the defense contractor is thinking of splitting up key parts of its business.

"Is [United Technologies] a more valuable property together or is UTC better off in three separate businesses?" CEO Greg Hayes asked at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami on Feb. 21. "That's the question for the board. That's the question we continue to study."

"There are, as you can imagine, significant dis-synergies with splitting up the portfolio, as well as one-time costs," Hayes added.

Third Point and United Technologies declined to comment for this story. Bloomberg News was first to report on the filing Monday.