Several Western countries expelled Russian diplomats in a mark of solidarity with Britain over the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter.

The EU member states have agreed to take punitive measures against Russia for the nerve-agent attack on the former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia. Both have been in critical condition in hospital since being found unconscious in southwest England at the start of the month.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump ordered 60 Russians from the U.S. on Monday. The move follows hot on the heels of the U.K.'s decision to expel Russian diplomats after the country determined the Kremlin was responsible for the poisonings. In a tit-for-tat move, Moscow will also expel at least 60 staff from U.S. diplomatic missions in Russia.

A total of 14 EU member states decided to expel their Russian diplomats Monday, according to European Council President Donald Tusk, including the likes of Germany, France and Poland. Ukraine also expelled 13 Russian diplomats, announcing the move at the same time as the EU nations.

Ahead of the joint announcement, Britain said it would welcome the public support from the EU. A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday that the bloc's forthcoming response would be "very positive."