A 'more severe' correction is coming, Allianz CEO predicts

A "more severe" stock market correction lies ahead, according to the head of Allianz.

"Equity markets have really been buoyant for a long time now and valuations are extremely high, higher than you can actually justify based on fundamentals," Allianz Chief Executive Oliver Bate told CNBC Saturday at the China Development Forum in Beijing.

"Markets are starting to get jittery and we would expect a more severe correction over the medium to long term," he said.

Although Bate said the exact timing of such an event remained to be seen, he added that his Munich-based financial services firm believed market risk was "severely mispriced" and was being "very, very careful" as a result.