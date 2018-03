HBO comedy "Silicon Valley" debuted a new opening sequence, which took jabs at recent events like Facebook's Russian hacking scandal and Juicero's failed business plan.

The fifth season of the HBO series, which debuted on Sunday, chronicles the trials and tribulations of fictional start-up founder Richard Hendricks and his team as they try to launch compression software.

Here's some of the gags CNBC saw embedded in the intro:

Facebook's sign gets translated into Russian