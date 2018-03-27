Here are the lawyers who quit or declined to represent Trump in the Mueller probe

As special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation inches closer to Donald Trump, the president has been increasingly hard-pressed to fill out his legal team.

By the end of March, just two key players remained: Ty Cobb and Jay Sekulow.

Cobb, who was appointed in July, represents the White House and handles the special counsel's probe into matters related to links between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. Sekulow, who often acts as a public face for the team, has been working for Trump from outside the White House since June.

In further signs of trouble, several high-powered attorneys, including Theodore Olsen and Robert Bennett, have turned down offers to represent the president.

Trump lashed out over the apparent lack of interest from lawyers in a pair of tweets on Sunday. The staffing troubles, he said, merely stem from the difficulty of joining a complex case in progress. But he noted that conflicts of interest are also playing a role in his hiring woes.

To be sure, the two holdouts on the president's team are still supported by teams of legal experts. Sekulow, for instance, commands a handful of lawyers through his nonprofit, the American Center for Law and Justice.

Defending a client — even a U.S. president — against a special counsel with significant resources and legal powers can be a daunting task. And as the reported possibility of a face-to-face interview looms, a spot on Trump's team might look less propitious to potential hires.

Here's a running list of the people who have left, or declined to join, Trump's legal team: