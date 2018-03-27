Asian shares poised for declines after tech drags on Wall Street

Asian stocks were poised for losses in Wednesday trade after U.S. stocks fell sharply on the back of declines in technology names. That cut short a rally seen in Europe and Asia's Tuesday session linked to an apparent easing in trade-related tensions.

All three major U.S. indexes closed lower despite notching gains earlier in the session as technology stocks weighed on the broader markets. The drop in large cap tech names saw the Nasdaq composite fall 2.93 percent to close at 7,008.81.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones industrial average declined 1.43 percent, or 344.89 points, to close at 23,857.71 and re-enter correction territory while the S&P 500 lost 1.7 percent to end at 2,612.62.

Facebook shares lost 4.9 percent after Bank of America Merrill Lynch reduced its price target on the stock for the second time in five days. The drop in Facebook stock came amid a data scandal involving the tech giant and political data firm Cambridge Analytica.

Apart from tech sector troubles, investors also focused on a Bloomberg News report that the Trump administration was considering using an existing emergency law to limit Chinese investment in technologies regarded as sensitive.