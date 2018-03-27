The moves in pre-market trade come after Wall Street finished Monday's session sharply higher, with the Dow Jones industrial average soaring 669.40 points, posting its biggest one-day percentage gain since August 2015.

International markets received a boost Tuesday after a strong day on Wall Street, with both Asian and European indexes posting gains during their respective trading sessions. Markets have bounced back over the past day, with investors attributing this to an alleviation of concerns over potential trade tariffs.

Last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive memorandum that would inflict tariffs on up to $60 billion in Chinese imports prompting China to retaliate, however news has emerged that the nations are open to discussions that could allay a trade war.

According to Reuters, China's Premier Li Keqiang told a conference Monday that both the U.S. and China should continue talks, with Keqiang pledging to maintain open markets, in the hope of preventing a potential trade war.

Switching focus to Tuesday's session, a slew of economic data is due to be released. At 9 a.m. ET, the S&P Case-Shiller House Price Index is due out, followed by consumer confidence at 10 a.m. ET, along with the Richmond Fed survey of manufacturing activity. At 10:30 a.m. ET meantime, the Dallas Fed's Texas service sector outlook survey is expected to be published.