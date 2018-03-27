    ×

    US futures point to a triple-digit rise at the open; trade concerns abate

    • Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports.
    • The moves in pre-market trade come after Wall Street finished Monday's session sharply higher, with the Dow Jones industrial average soaring 669.40 points, posting its biggest one-day percentage gain since August 2015.

    U.S. stock index futures posted solid gains ahead of Tuesday's open, extending the gains seen in the previous trading day.

    Around 5:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 132 points, indicating a jump of 125.40 points at the open. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 futures also indicated a positive open for their respective markets.

    International markets received a boost Tuesday after a strong day on Wall Street, with both Asian and European indexes posting gains during their respective trading sessions. Markets have bounced back over the past day, with investors attributing this to an alleviation of concerns over potential trade tariffs.

    Last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive memorandum that would inflict tariffs on up to $60 billion in Chinese imports prompting China to retaliate, however news has emerged that the nations are open to discussions that could allay a trade war.

    According to Reuters, China's Premier Li Keqiang told a conference Monday that both the U.S. and China should continue talks, with Keqiang pledging to maintain open markets, in the hope of preventing a potential trade war.

    Switching focus to Tuesday's session, a slew of economic data is due to be released. At 9 a.m. ET, the S&P Case-Shiller House Price Index is due out, followed by consumer confidence at 10 a.m. ET, along with the Richmond Fed survey of manufacturing activity. At 10:30 a.m. ET meantime, the Dallas Fed's Texas service sector outlook survey is expected to be published.

    In the corporate space, social media firms continue to be on the radar, as alleged abuse of people's data remains a key topic of discussion.

    Last week, reports emerged alleging that Cambridge Analytica, an analytics company, had gathered data from 50 million Facebook profiles without users' permission. While Facebook has since come out to apologize and try to rectify the matter, concerns remain over data use.

    Meantime in earnings, Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports.

    On the central banking front, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is due to speak at the HOPE Global Forum annual meeting in Atlanta.

