Cadillac kicks off lineup revamp with $36,000 XT4 crossover

The base model is called "Luxury," and there are higher-level "Premium Luxury" and "Sport" trims. These trims are collectively part of a new approach to trims that Cadillac is debuting on the XT4 and the 2019 CT6, a premium sedan.

The engine is a new 2.0-liter turbo with what Cadillac says are "new efficiency-enhancing technologies" including Active Fuel Management, a General Motors technology that deactivates some of the engine's cylinders when not needed. The transmission is a nine-speed automatic. It gets 25 miles per gallon in the city and 30 on the highway.

With the XT4, Cadillac is looking to broaden its product portfolio beyond the higher-end sedans it has been known for. It is also positioning the vehicle, and its overall brand, as youthful and futuristic. Cadillac had hyped the model with a series of TV commercials flashing parts of the vehicle and showing it in darkened silhouette. Cadillac notably ran a few different commercials during the 2018 Academy Awards, such as the one below.