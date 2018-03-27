Egypt elections: Citizens lack the appetite to protest its 'anti-democratic' president, analysts say

Egyptians continue to cast their ballots in a presidential election widely expected to keep President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi in power for a second term.

The three-day vote, which started Monday, sees al-Sisi running against just one challenger after several credible political rivals quit the race. And while the incumbent has urged for a high voter turnout in order to try to affirm his legitimacy, critics have dismissed the vote as a charade.

"Very little effort has been expended to make the election seem democratic to please international onlookers. Meanwhile, there has been very little effort expended by the country's democratic allies to call for such a pretense," Jared Jeffrey, political analyst at NKC African Economics, said in a research note on Monday.

"Sisi is unapologetically anti-democratic — he believes the country is not ready for democracy — and nobody seemingly cares. U.S. President Donald Trump calls the president 'a fantastic guy,' French President Emmanuel Macron sells him fighter jets and everyone else keeps mum," he added.