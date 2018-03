I've written several tutorials on how to find out what Facebook knows about you, including how to download a whole trove of data that Facebook has on your entire time with the social network. My next step was to dig deeper to see what else I could find.

In case there's any doubt that Facebook knows a heck of a lot about its users, I decided to become the guinea pig and show you everything Facebook has on me.

Here's what I found. And it was kinda frightening.