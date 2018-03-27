Saudi Stock Exchange chairwoman says 'we are doing everything' to get ready for giant Aramco IPO

The Saudi Stock Exchange is gearing up for the initial public offering of state-owned oil company Aramco.

"We are doing everything to get ready for Aramco's listing," Sarah Al-Suhaimi, chairwoman of the Saudi Stock Exchange, said Tuesday on CNBC's "Power Lunch."

The exchange, also called Tadawul, has made several changes in the last two years, including spinning off its depository center last year and moving the settlement cycle for trades from the same day to two days, Al-Suhaimi said. "Those were a few of the main requirements for international investors in our efforts to open up the Saudi market for investment, which started in 2015 and have been accelerated especially in the last 12 months," she said.