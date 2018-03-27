Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: MKC, INFO, FDS, NWL, RHT, OSTK & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

McCormick – The spice company reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1 per share, 10 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was essentially in line with expectations. McCormick also raised its full-year forecast, benefiting from the new tax law.

IHS Markit – The provider of financial analytics came in 3 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 53 cents per share. Revenue beat estimates, as well. The company said it was helped by improving end-market fundamentals, as well as strong execution.

FactSet – The financial information company reported adjusted quarterly profit of $2.12 per share, 6 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also came in above consensus. FactSet said it benefited from increased market share across all its offerings, and also added $300 million to its existing share repurchase program.

Newell Brands – SunTrust cut its rating on the consumer products company to "hold" from "buy," based in part on a lack of clarity over what the fundamental makeup of the business will look like in the next year.

Red Hat – Red Hat reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 91 cents per share, 10 cents a share above estimates. The Linux software distributor saw revenue beat estimates, as well. Red Hat benefited from growing demand for its hybrid cloud products.

Overstock.com – Overstock announced a four million share secondary offering. The online retailer's offering would net about $178 million based on Monday's closing stock price.

GGP – The mall operator agreed to be bought by commercial real estate company Brookfield Property Partners For $15.3 billion in cash and stock, or $23.50 per share. Its offer for GGP is up from a prior bid of $23 per share and also increases the cash portion.

Carlyle Group – The private-equity firm will buy the specialty chemicals business of Amsterdam-based Akzo Nobel for $12.6 billion, including assumed debt. Akzo is selling that unit to focus on its paints and coatings business.

Walmart – The retailer will use China's Tencent and its popular WeChat payment system in the China market, dropping its prior linkup with Alibaba affiliate Alipay.

GlaxoSmithKline – The drugmaker will pay $13 billion in cash to buy out joint venture partner Novartis in their consumer health-care business. Novartis had a 36.5 percent stake in the joint venture.

General Motors – The automaker said its money-losing South Korean operation would file for bankruptcy in the absence of union concessions. It set an April 20 deadline to win those concessions.

USG – The building materials company remains on watch after rejecting a $42 per share takeover bid from German gypsum producer Knauf, saying it undervalues the company. However, analysts tell The Wall Street Journal that a deal could get done at a higher price, with major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway potentially willing to sell and with Knauf already owning a 10.5 percent stake in USG.

IAC – IAC put its dictionary.com unit up for sale after two unidentified parties expressed interest in the online dictionary as well as its sister site, thesaurus.com. IAC has hired investment bank Allen & Co. to explore a possible sale.

Avon Products – Avon struck an agreement with activist investor Barington Capital to nominate Barington CEO James Mitarotonda to its board. Barington and other activist investors have been pressuring the cosmetics maker to explore strategic options.

BB&T – BB&T was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at B. Riley/FBR, which points to the regional bank's earnings outlook as well as an attractive valuation. The bank has also been upgraded to "outperform" from "market perform" by Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo.