ABB CEO says companies 'need certainty' to make decisions, amid trade tensions

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China — both countries have recently threatened fresh import tariffs — may affect businesses' decision-making, according to the CEO of multinational technology firm ABB.

For the first time in a decade there's stability and growth across various markets, Ulrich Spiesshofer told CNBC on Saturday at the China Development Forum in Beijing, and that's a state of affairs he deemed "quite unique."

The uncertainties from the threat of a looming trade war may change things.

"So, I'm concerned, I would be concerned, if we get a lot of dampening effects and uncertainties. We need certainty, in terms of decision-making, we need certainty for investment climate, because altogether, I think the underlying demand is there on the consumer side."