Trump just gave missile defense record funding, but there's a lethal component missing

"North Korea is deploying lots of new things, but it's not just about North Korea and it's not just about ballistic missiles anymore. There is a missile-rich threat environment that is getting more powerful and it will hold U.S. forces at risk," Thomas Karako, director of the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told CNBC.

Karako explained that missile threats posed to the U.S. include everything from rocket artillery to cruise missiles to ballistic missiles to hypersonic weapons.

"It's that whole spectrum of things that unfortunately kind of snuck up on us when we were focused on the counterterrorism mission," he said.

And while Karako said the record $11.5 billion was a step in the right direction, he noted that the U.S. is still "playing catch up" in building a robust missile defense program.

"We are playing catch up, above all, because of the risk that we have been taking for, I would say the last decade," Karako said. "The dip in funding for MDA and the services over the past six to 10 years is the reason why that number is where it is."