Trump just gave missile defense record funding, but there's a lethal component missing

The Pentagon is taking a victory lap following the colossal $1.3 trillion omnibus President Donald Trump signedinto law Friday.
Touting the bill as a "matter of national security," Trump noted big-ticket defense procurements as well as the significant increase in spending for missile defense.
"We're spending tremendous amounts of money on missile defense. You understand what that means? Everybody does. With what we have out there, missile defense is very, very important," Trump said after signing the bill, referring to increased capabilities from adversaries like North Korea.
The military's massive funding hike allocates $11.5 billion for the Missile Defense Agency, the largest amount ever. But there are brewing threats even greater than North Korea, particularly from other countries' outer space capabilities.