Trump and Amazon may be on a ‘collision course’ but investors shouldn’t panic, analyst says

Amazon shareholders shouldn't worry too much over the potential regulatory threat from President Donald Trump's administration, according to GBH Insights.



Axios reported on Wednesday Trump wants to "go after" Amazon and alter its tax treatment. The company's stock lost as much as $50 billion in shareholder value at one point in the morning.

"With media reports today that President Trump is 'obsessed' with Amazon and is exploring anti-trust, regulatory, and potential tax ramifications/changes for Bezos & Co, the Street is now fearful that the long awaited Trump vs. Amazon battle could finally be on the horizon," analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note to clients Wednesday titled "Trump and Amazon on a Collision Course? Worries Now an Overhang on the Stock." "While its now a hand holding time for Amazon given this new regulatory potential threat, we believe the reality of these worries altering the company's business model and future tax structure are low and we would be buyers of the name on weakness."

The analyst noted Trump has posted negative comments about Amazon on social media in the past, so the revelations from the Axios report Wednesday should not be a surprise.

As result, Ives reiterated his "highly attractive" rating for Amazon shares. He also reaffirmed his price target of $1,850 for the company, representing 24 percent upside to Tuesday's close.