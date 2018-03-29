Facebook says it's in 'a really good place' for the 2018 midterm elections

After a brutal two weeks for Facebook that's wiped out over $50 billion of market value, company executives held a conference call with reporters on Thursday to discuss how it plans to deal with the pressing issue of election security.

Of particular interest to American voters is how the company is positioned for the congressional midterm elections in a little over seven months.

Samidh Chakrabarti, who leads Facebook's work on election security and civic engagement, said that the company has been using elections in other countries as a testing ground for a new investigative tool that proactively searches for "harmful types of election-related activity" like pages from foreign actors distributing fake content.

In addition to deploying the tool for the Alabama special Senate election in late 2017, Facebook has monitored activity around election campaigns in Italy and elsewhere, Chakrabarti said. Since the U.S. presidential election in 2016, during which Russians and other groups flooded Facebook with fake news and other propaganda, Chakrabarti said the company has seen elections in Germany, France and Kenya.

"We've gotten progressively better over the last year and a half," he said. "We feel like we're going to be in a really good place for the 2018 midterms."

Facebook has taken a beating in public since revelations earlier this month that Cambridge Analytica, which worked for the Trump campaign, misused data from 50 million Facebook profiles, allowing users to be targeted with political messages.