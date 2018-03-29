If you're going to venture into a Sun Basket facility, you'd better pack a parka. When you're in the heart of the facility, the highest temperature you'll experience is 60 degrees.

In two of the company's distribution centers the chill comes from cold air being pumped into the facilities. In the third, it's naturally occurring.

You see, Sun Basket owns a cave — and it saves the company thousands of dollars in utilities every month.

The San Francisco-based company is well aware that the meal kit industry's sustainability has come into question in the last year, but it's not too worried. While other companies such as Blue Apron have suffered from distribution issues, Sun Basket's facilities are running smoothly and growing bigger.

Sun Basket has been rapidly expanding since it was founded in 2014. It operates three distribution centers: one on the East Coast, one on the West Coast and one in the Midwest.

With these facilities, Sun Basket is able to send boxes to 98 percent of the U.S. For comparison, top grocery chains can have upwards of 3,000 locations and only reach about 40 percent of the U.S. population, according to Dan Barnett, chief operating officer and chief financial officer at Sun Basket.

Here's a look at Sun Basket's operation: