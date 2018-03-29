Online travel website TripAdvisor said it will stop advertising on right-wing host Laura Ingraham's television show after she attacked a survivor of the February Parkland, Florida school shooting on Twitter.

In a statement on Thursday, a company spokesperson said that TripAdvisor does not "condone the inappropriate comments made by this broadcaster."

"In our view, these statements focused on a high school student, cross the line of decency. As such, we have made a decision to stop advertising on that program," the spokesperson said.

Ingraham, in two tweets, apologized Thursday afternoon for "any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland."

"As always, he's welcome to return to the show anytime for a productive discussion," she added.

Earlier on Thursday, pet food company Nutrish said in a tweet that it is "in the process of removing our ads from Laura Ingraham's program."

Ingraham is the host of The Ingraham Angle, an evening news and opinion show on Fox News.

The companies were responding to a controversy over a tweet sent by Ingraham on Wednesday appearing to mock David Hogg, a survivor of the February massacre that left 17 students and adults dead.

"David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it," Ingraham said in the tweet.

She added that Hogg was "Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA...totally predictable given acceptance rates."

In the wake of the massacre, the 17-year-old student has become a prominent voice in a resurgent debate on mass shootings and gun control measures.

Hogg, responding to her criticism in a tweet of his own, called on his more than 600,000 followers to contact Ingraham's top advertisers.

"We will continue to monitor where our advertisements appear in the open market to ensure they fit our guidelines," TripAdvisor's spokesperson said.

The other companies listed in Hogg's tweet did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.