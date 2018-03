Russia tested its new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the second time on Friday, the country's defense ministry said in a tweet.

The nuclear weapon called Sarmat will replace the current Soviet-era missile called Veovoda.

Russia's ministry of defense tweeted a video showing the ICBM taking off.

It's the second test of Sarmat. The first took place towards the end of last year.

The test was carried out at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, as spaceport in the west of Russia.