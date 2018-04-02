Facebook, Twitter and Snap are all in bear market territory, and other tech stocks are close

Shares of Facebook, Twitter and Snap fell into bear market territory Monday as the S&P 500, Nasdaq and a handful of major tech stocks flirted with correction.

Facebook fell to more than 20 percent off its 52-week high, Twitter fell to 24 percent off its 52-week high, and Snap cratered nearly 40 percent off its 52-week high.

Facebook is still reeling after reports of a massive data leak by research firm Cambridge Analytica and questions of user privacy, and Snap is facing criticism over the recent redesign of its Snapchat app — one Wall Street firm said on Monday that students called the redesign "annoying."

"The market pullback and the post Facebook-Cambridge [Analytica] aftermath has been the '1-2 punch' of bad news that has scared the bulls," GBH Insights' Dan Ives told CNBC. "With tech leaders such as Amazon under attack on a daily basis from Trump, and Facebook going through a white knuckle period, as well as the social media names post the Cambridge debacle, this has been a worrisome period for tech investors."

President Donald Trump hit Amazon again Monday, echoing his earlier comments that the e-commerce giant is shirking tax obligations and hurting the postal system.

Amazon, Google and Netflix all sunk to roughly 16 percent off 52-week highs Monday. Microsoft and Apple were trading at roughly 9 percent off their 52-week highs midday.

"We believe this is more of a pullback rather than the start of a broader game changer direction for tech stocks," Ives said.

The coming weeks will be a "hand-holding time for tech," Ives said.

Still, the S&P tech sector is the top performing sector year-to-date, posting just a one percent gain so far in 2018.