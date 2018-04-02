US Treasury yields rise ahead of data

The moves in the bond market comes after the 10-year Treasury yield fell below 2.75 percent on Thursday — its lowest level since Feb. 6 — as global investors remained wary amid a wider sell-off in equity markets.

Markets were closed Friday due to the Easter holidays, and early Monday trade saw low volumes with most of Europe still closed.

An ongoing trade spat between the U.S. and China continued to develop, with China announcing overnight that it was implementing tariffs on 128 types of U.S. imports starting Monday.

That matched the list of products proposed by Beijing in March and comes as a direct response to President Donald Trump signing off on tariffs on imported steel and aluminum last month. China said in March that those goods had an import value of $3 billion in 2017.

Back in the U.S., a March manufacturing PMI is due to be released at 09:45 a.m. ET, while a March ISM manufacturing index and a February construction spending index are both set to be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Meantime, investors will be awaiting remarks from Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari who is speaking at University of Minnesota Student Town Hall in Duluth.

—CNBC's Cheang Ming contributed to this article.