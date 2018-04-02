Here's what you should do after the Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue data breach

Curtail thieves' ability to open new lines of credit in your name by setting up a fraud alert or by freezing your credit altogether with the three major credit reporting firms — Experian, Equifax and TransUnion.

A fraud alert notifies those companies that your information may have fallen into the wrong hands. As a result, they will take extra steps to verify that any applications for credit in your name are legit.

A fraud alert, however, does not block access to your credit report, noted Bruce McClary, a spokesman for the National Foundation for Credit Counseling. Access to that information can be blocked by setting up a credit freeze.

"Putting a freeze on your credit report is the ultimate step you could take to lock down as much personal information as possible," McClary said.

It could cost up to $10 to freeze your credit with each credit reporting firm depending upon the state in which you live. (Only a few offer free credit freezes.)

Keep in mind that you will also have to unfreeze your credit when you want to open a new account, such as when you are buying a car or purchasing a home. That process could take a week or two, McClary said.