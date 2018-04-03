    ×

    Markets

    European stocks seen mixed after tech sell-off

    • In Asia, shares traded lower after deep losses on Wall Street.
    • Air France is expected to operate about 75 percent of its flights as its workers go on strike Tuesday.

    European equities are set to open mixed Tuesday after a sharp sell-off on Wall Street.

    The FTSE 100 is seen higher by 13 points at 7,018; the DAX is expected to open lower by 4 points at 11,978; and the CAC 40 in Paris is seen off by 8 points at 5,112; according to IG.

    In Asia, shares traded lower after deep losses on Wall Street. Fears of a trade war and tougher regulation on technology companies sent stocks plunging, with the Nasdaq closing in correction territory for the first time. Global trade tensions became more apparent on Monday with Chinese authorities imposing tariffs on 128 American products, totaling about $3 billion.

    In Europe, the Italian President Sergio Matarella is set to start a two-day consultation with all the political parties. After these meetings, he is likely to give a mandate to someone to form a new government.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    In corporate news, Air France is expected to operate about 75 percent of its flights as its workers go on strike Tuesday. The strike will also affect the rail network.

    In terms of data, there will be Markit manufacturing PMI numbers for the euro zone released at 9 a.m. London time and Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMIs in the U.K. at 9.30 a.m. London time.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AF
    ---
    CAC
    ---
    DAX
    ---
    FTSE
    ---