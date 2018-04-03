European stocks seen mixed after tech sell-off

European equities are set to open mixed Tuesday after a sharp sell-off on Wall Street.

The FTSE 100 is seen higher by 13 points at 7,018; the DAX is expected to open lower by 4 points at 11,978; and the CAC 40 in Paris is seen off by 8 points at 5,112; according to IG.

In Asia, shares traded lower after deep losses on Wall Street. Fears of a trade war and tougher regulation on technology companies sent stocks plunging, with the Nasdaq closing in correction territory for the first time. Global trade tensions became more apparent on Monday with Chinese authorities imposing tariffs on 128 American products, totaling about $3 billion.

In Europe, the Italian President Sergio Matarella is set to start a two-day consultation with all the political parties. After these meetings, he is likely to give a mandate to someone to form a new government.