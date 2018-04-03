Markets are struggling to rebound after a bearish start to the second quarter

China's ambassador said the country will take counter-measures of the "same proportion" and scale if the United States imposes further tariffs on Chinese goods. On Sunday, China announced tariffs on $3 billion imports of U.S. goods. (Reuters)

President Trump is expected to pressure immigration judges to process cases faster by establishing a quota system tied to their annual performance reports, the LA Times reported. The judges could be expected to clear at least 700 cases per year.



* Trump returns to a hard line on immigrants (NY Times)

Robert Mueller, the special counsel who's investigating Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election, has looked into the work of a consulting firm that's done business in the Middle East, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a source.

The White House is reportedly reviewing Scott Pruitt's activities. That came after reports that EPA chief paid below the market rate to live in a condo owned by a lobbyist who deals with issues overseen by the agency. (WSJ)

Several schools will remain closed for a second day this morning as Oklahoma teachers continue to rally for higher pay and education funding in a rebellion that has hit several GOP-led states across the country. (AP)

March will be the last monthly sales report from General Motors. The automaker will begin reporting U.S. sales at the end of each quarter instead of at the end of each month, paving the way for other automakers to do the same. (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) remains on watch after slumping more than 5 percent in Monday trading, bringing its 2018 slide to about 19 percent. The automaker said CEO Elon Musk is focusing his efforts on production of the Model 3, with the latest production figures set for release sometime this week.

Grindr has defended sharing users' HIV status with two other companies. The company said the gay dating app is a public forum and the companies in question are "highly-regarded software vendors" that are subject to strict terms. (CNBC)