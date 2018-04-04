    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasury yields drop as China announces new tariffs

    • China has announced brand-new tariffs on 106 U.S. products, including cars, whisky and soybeans.
    • On the central banking front, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's two-day annual risk conference begins.

    U.S. government debt prices posted gains on Wednesday, as investors turn their attention to trade following China's announcement of retaliatory tariffs on an array of U.S. imports.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at around 2.768 percent at 5:35 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at 3.011 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    The moves in the bond market comes as China announces brand-new tariffs on 106 U.S. products, including cars, whisky and soybeans. The move arrives less than a day after President Donald Trump issued a list of Chinese imports that the U.S. administration aims to target as part of a crackdown on what the president sees as unfair trade practices.

    Markets have already been on edge of late amid concerns over the U.S. administration's proposed tariffs on the Asian nation and potential tighter regulation of the domestic technology sector.

    Looking to Wednesday's session, a slew of economic data releases are due out, including the ADP National Employment Report at 8:15 a.m. ET and services purchasing managers' index (PMI) at 9:45 a.m. ET. Meantime at 10 a.m. ET, non-manufacturing ISM report on business is due as well as factory orders. Mortgage applications will be released at 7 a.m. ET as usual.

    On the central banking front, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's two-day annual risk conference begins.

    Meantime, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is due to speak at Arkansas Bankers Association & Arkansas State Bank Department's Day, while Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will be in Ohio, attending the Central State University's Leaders, Executives, Entrepreneurs, and Directors (LEED) program in Wilberforce.

    Elsewhere, investors are likely to be digesting the latest news surrounding gun control. On Tuesday, three people were injured after a female suspect opened fire at the headquarters of YouTube, the video sharing group.

    The person who allegedly shot at least three people has been identified as Nasim Najafi Aghdam, officials say.

    No major auctions by the U.S. Treasury are due to take place Wednesday.

    —CNBC's Sam Meredith and Jillian D'Onfro contributed to this report.

