US Treasury yields drop as China announces new tariffs

The moves in the bond market comes as China announces brand-new tariffs on 106 U.S. products, including cars, whisky and soybeans. The move arrives less than a day after President Donald Trump issued a list of Chinese imports that the U.S. administration aims to target as part of a crackdown on what the president sees as unfair trade practices.

Markets have already been on edge of late amid concerns over the U.S. administration's proposed tariffs on the Asian nation and potential tighter regulation of the domestic technology sector.

Looking to Wednesday's session, a slew of economic data releases are due out, including the ADP National Employment Report at 8:15 a.m. ET and services purchasing managers' index (PMI) at 9:45 a.m. ET. Meantime at 10 a.m. ET, non-manufacturing ISM report on business is due as well as factory orders. Mortgage applications will be released at 7 a.m. ET as usual.

On the central banking front, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's two-day annual risk conference begins.

Meantime, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is due to speak at Arkansas Bankers Association & Arkansas State Bank Department's Day, while Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will be in Ohio, attending the Central State University's Leaders, Executives, Entrepreneurs, and Directors (LEED) program in Wilberforce.