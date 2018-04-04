China's list of tariffs takes aim at US chemicals and plastics sectors

China's list of more than 100 American products under threat of tariffs targets the U.S. chemicals and plastics sectors at a time when parts of the industry are investing heavily in new production.



About 40 percent of the goods on the list are plastics, petrochemicals, petroleum products and specialty chemicals. To be sure, the proposed tariffs amount to a response to President Donald Trump's threat to slap taxes on 1,300 Chinese goods and may never come to fruition.

But analysts say the prospect of a trade war increases uncertainty about demand in a major foreign market for American companies that are planning to invest billions of dollars at home in large-scale chemicals projects.

China is the third-biggest export market for U.S. chemicals behind Canada and Mexico, according to an analysis of U.S Department of Commerce data performed by the American Chemical Council.

Those shipments were worth $10.6 billion in 2016, the latest year included in the council's analysis. For comparison, shipments to Canada drummed up nearly twice that amount that year, while Mexico spent about $19 billion on American chemicals.