How to see everything Twitter knows about you and download your Tweet history   

If you use Twitter, the company knows a lot about you.

It knows where you've been, the advertisers you're interested in and more. We're going to show you how to find out what it knows, download that information.

It's important to understand what social media companies know about you, particularly in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica and Facebook data leak, where political data research firm Cambridge Analytica obtained information on more than 50 million Facebook users without their knowledge or Facebook's authorization.

After some digging, I discovered that Twitter knows: