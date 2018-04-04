Tinder's dating app briefly broke after Facebook announced new privacy rules

Popular dating app Tinder was briefly broken for some users on Wednesday due to outages in its Facebook login process.

The app led users to an endless cycle of login errors and malfunctioned after sweeping changes to Facebook's restrictions on third-party apps and terms of service.

Tinder acknowledged the issue but did not cite Facebook as the cause, and neither company immediately responded with a comment. Search results for Tinder and Facebook outages are strongly correlated, and the error appears to be fixed.

If the error is linked to Facebook, it could have widespread implications for other developers that rely on the massive social networking platform.

Facebook's CTO announced a slew of new privacy measures on Wednesday afternoon as a response to the ongoing criticism the social media company has faced regarding its handling of user data. Facebook had previously allowed third-party apps like Tinder to request user data, but today announced that they will no longer allow apps to ask for access to personal information.