Facebook acknowledges it shares info with Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp

Facebook is updating its terms of service and data policy to clarify what user information it collects and shares across its family of products including Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus and Messenger.

The revised policies come at a time when the company is being scrutinized over how it shares personal information with third parties, especially in light of the Cambridge Analytica data leak. The new terms of service and data policy doesn't ask for more user data rights or change privacy controls.

However, it does break down in clearer language what Facebook does with people's data and now includes information on features like Marketplace, Live and 360 video, which were added since the data policy was last amended in 2015.

Here are the notable additions: