The moves in pre-market trade come as China announced brand-new tariffs on 106 U.S. products, including cars, whisky and soybeans.

The move comes less than a day after President Donald Trump issued a list of Chinese imports that the U.S. administration aims to target as part of a crackdown on what the president sees as unfair trade practices.

U.S. futures extended losses following the announcement, with worries over technology and trade already putting markets on edge.

Wednesday's pre-market trade paints a different picture to that of Tuesday's session, when stocks on Wall Street rose sharply to finish the day on a positive note. The Dow Jones industrial average closed almost 400 points higher as technology rebounded from sharp losses seen in Monday's sessions.

Ahead of Friday's nonfarm payrolls, investors will digesting the latest economic news, including the ADP National Employment Report at 8:15 a.m. ET and services purchasing managers' index (PMI) at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Meantime at 10 a.m. ET, non-manufacturing ISM report on business is due as well as factory orders. Mortgage applications will be released at 7 a.m. ET as usual.