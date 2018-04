In Asia, stocks traded higher continuing the momentum seen on Wall Street. U.S. equities rebounded on Wednesday after tensions between China and the U.S. on trade issues seemed to ease. The U.S. said it is willing to negotiate with China after the latter announced retaliatory measures against recent proposals for U.S. tariffs on a range of Chinese products.

Meanwhile, investors will keep tracking data and corporate news. The Italian lender Monte dei Paschi's told investors that it is making progress with its turnaround plan, Reuters reported. In France, several transport strikes have led to a surge in the use of apps, such as BlaBlaCar.

In terms of data, there will be service PMIs in the U.K. at 9.30 a.m. London time and retail sales numbers in the euro zone at 10 a.m. London time.