Market volatility is reminiscent of the 1987 crash: Veteran trader Art Cashin

Closing Bell Exchange: Volatility reminiscent of what we saw in '87, says Cashin 1 Hour Ago | 03:39

UBS Financial Services Managing Director Art Cashin said this year's market volatility reminds him of the 1987 stock market crash.

"It's a good deal more volatile than almost anything else you've seen," said Cashin, who began his career at Thomson McKinnon in 1959. "It is unfortunately reminiscent of some of the volatility we saw in '87," he said Thursday on CNBC's "Closing Bell."

Cashin, now one of six executive floor governors at the New York Stock Exchange, was referring to the volatile market that began on Oct. 19, 1987, in Asia before spreading to Europe and then the United States later in the day. The Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 500 points — or 22 percent — in a single day. The volatility moved across time zones the following morning, crashing markets in Australia and New Zealand.

Veteran traders were reminded of the events, dubbed "Black Monday" and "Black Tuesday," this week.

On Wednesday, in early morning trading hours, the Dow Jones industrial average fell sharply, only to make a roaring comeback later, rallying more than 700 points and closing 230.94 points higher. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also erased early trading-day losses and closed higher.



Market movement continued on Thursday, with the Dow closing 240.92 points higher at 24,505.22. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were also up, with the S&P gaining 0.7 percent to close at 2,662.84 and the Nasdaq Composite up 0.5 percent to close at 7,076.55.