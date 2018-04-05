House GOP wants to set a vote to make individual tax cuts permanent

Republicans are drafting legislation to make permanent the reductions to individual tax rates and a provision that allows businesses to fully deduct expenses immediately, according to two people briefed on the discussions.

The goal would be for the House of Representatives to vote on the bill April 17, the deadline for households to file their tax returns, the sources said, though one cautioned that date could slip. The legislation is highly unlikely to make it through the Senate, where it would require Democratic support to pass, and its fate in the House is uncertain as well, if fiscal conservatives balk at the price tag.

Still, the effort could help Republicans refocus their message amid the threat of a trade war with China and wild swings in the stock market. President Donald Trump is slated to visit West Virginia on Thursday to tout the merits of tax reform and has pushed Congress to consider a "phase two" of tax cuts.