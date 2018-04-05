Trump asks US trade representative to consider $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese products

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he has instructed the United States Trade Representative to consider $100 billion in additional tariffs against China.

"In light of China's unfair retaliation, I have instructed the USTR to consider whether $100 billion of additional tariffs would be appropriate under section 301 and, if so, to identify the products upon which to impose such tariffs," Trump said in a statement.

China on Wednesday announced it would introduce tariffs on 106 U.S. products, including soybeans, cars and whiskey.

The tariffs were likely introduced as a retaliatory measure against President Trump, who, just 24 hours prior, had unveiled a list of Chinese imports he planned to target with tariffs.

Trump's proposed tariffs include products used for robotics, information technology, communication technology and aerospace, areas in which Trump feels China has unfairly advanced with the help of U.S. intellectual property.

Despite the severity of Trump's threats on Thursday, he emphasized that the U.S. is still open to negotiation, concerning China's trade practices.

"The United States is still prepared to have discussions in further support of our commitment to achieving free, fair, and reciprocal trade and to protect the technology and intellectual property of American companies and American people," Trump said in a statement.

