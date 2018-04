President Donald Trump's event Thursday, which was supposed to be about tax reform, swiftly turned into a rant about immigration policy and voter fraud, as the president tossed out his script — literally.

"This was going to be my remarks," he said in West Virgina, holding up a piece of paper after his freewheeling comments. "It would have taken about two minutes, but, to hell with it," Trump said as he tossed the paper in the air.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.