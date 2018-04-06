You can now buy a $370 luggage tracker to look after your $2,800 Louis Vuitton suitcase

People who are worried about whether their designer luggage will make it onto the baggage carousel at their destination need be concerned no longer: upscale maker Louis Vuitton has just released a tracking device, which is yours for a few hundred dollars.

The Louis Vuitton Echo is on sale now for $370, comes in two colors and promises peace of mind. It tracks luggage through an airport, on landing, and notifies travelers of its location and whether it was opened during the trip. It works with the LV Pass smartphone app, and automatically switches itself to airplane mode while flying.