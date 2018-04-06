"If one were to only focus on this single month, the March employment report is on the disappointing side," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com. "Broader context is appropriate, however. The job market is widely regarded to be close to full employment. So, hiring gains should be slowing at this point in the expansion."

In addition to the payrolls news, the closely watched average hourly earnings figure rose 0.3 percent, against estimates of 0.2 percent. The number equates to 2.7 percent on an annualized basis. The average work week was unchanged at 34.5 hours.

Government bond yields edged lower after the report's release, while stock market futures continued to point to a lower open but were off their lows.

"Wage growth continues to inch higher but not enough to worry markets at this point," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "As we move closer and closer towards full employment expectations are that headline employment should slow. This number reflects a continued reversion to the mean."

Professional and business services led with 33,000 new jobs while manufacturing and health added 22,000 new jobs apiece. Mining rose 9,000 while construction lost 15,000 positions and retail fell 4,000.

In addition to the weak March growth, January's total was revised down from 239,000 to 176,000, though February got a boost from 313,000 to 326,000.

Job creation skewed heavily to part-time, which rose by 310,000 while full-time positions fell by 311,000, according to the household survey.

The March government number differed strongly from an ADP/Moody's Analytics reading earlier this week that showed private payrolls up by 241,000. The BLS report indicated that all but 1,000 of the new jobs came from the private sector.

Labor force participation slipped to 62.9 percent as those considered not in the labor force jumped by 323,000 to 95.3 million.



The report comes amid a series of mixed signals for the economy.



Data earlier this week showed factory orders on the rise though spending is slowing. Consumer sentiment is at a 14-year high, but worries are percolating over a brewing trade war between the U.S. and China.

Federal Reserve policymakers watch the jobs number closely. The central bank is widely expected to hike its benchmark interest rate in June and at least once more before the end of the year. The Fed is keeping an especially close eye on wages for signs of inflation.

Get the market reaction here.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.