    US futures point to a triple-digit drop at the open as trade tensions intensify

    • At 8:30 a.m. ET, the employment situation is due out which is expected to show economic figures on wage growth, unemployment and the state of the job situation in the U.S.
    • At 8:30 a.m. ET, the employment situation is due out which is expected to show economic figures on wage growth, unemployment and the state of the job situation in the U.S.

    U.S. stock index futures slipped deep into the red ahead of Friday's open, as concerns over a potential trade war between two major nations resurfaced.

    Around 5:15 a.m. ET, Dow futures fell 208 points, indicating a drop of 213.22 points at the open. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 futures also indicated a negative start to Friday's session for their respective markets.

    The moves in pre-market trade come as investors around the world continue to fret over the trade situation between the U.S. and China. After China announced fresh tariffs on 106 U.S. products Wednesday, President Donald Trump went on to threaten more levies, stating that he has asked the United States Trade Representative to consider $100 billion in additional tariffs against China.

    Consequently, concerns that a trade war is brewing rattled investor sentiment across the globe Friday.

    Aside from trade tensions, nonfarm payrolls data will be keeping investors busy on the last trading day of the week. At 8:30 a.m. ET, the employment situation is due out which is expected to show economic figures on wage growth, unemployment and the state of the job situation in the U.S.

    Investors will be poring over the data to see if the figures provide any indications as to how the U.S. is performing and what this means for the U.S. Federal Reserve when it comes to the future path of raising interest rates. Aside from nonfarms, consumer credit is due out at 3 p.m. ET.

    Looking to the corporate space, technology stocks will remain at the forefront. While market-watchers will be keeping an eye on what President Donald Trump says about Amazon, the main point of interest for investors is likely to be Facebook.

    In the latest surrounding the social media giant, it has emerged that Facebook asked a number of U.S. hospitals to share anonymized data about their patients for a proposed research project. Facebook had intended to match the information up with user data that had been collected, and assist hospitals on what special care or treatment patients might need.

    The proposal however never went past the planning phases and has been paused since the data leak scandal surrounding Cambridge Analytica emerged.

    On the central banking front, San Francisco Fed President John Williams is expected to speak at an event concerning the outlook on the national economy in Santa Rosa, California. The main speech of the day however comes from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who will be in Chicago, where he is expected to speak at the Economic Club of Chicago Luncheon.

    No major earnings are due to be published.

    —CNBC's Christina Farr contributed to this report.

