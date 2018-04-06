The moves in pre-market trade come as investors around the world continue to fret over the trade situation between the U.S. and China. After China announced fresh tariffs on 106 U.S. products Wednesday, President Donald Trump went on to threaten more levies, stating that he has asked the United States Trade Representative to consider $100 billion in additional tariffs against China.

Consequently, concerns that a trade war is brewing rattled investor sentiment across the globe Friday.

Aside from trade tensions, nonfarm payrolls data will be keeping investors busy on the last trading day of the week. At 8:30 a.m. ET, the employment situation is due out which is expected to show economic figures on wage growth, unemployment and the state of the job situation in the U.S.

Investors will be poring over the data to see if the figures provide any indications as to how the U.S. is performing and what this means for the U.S. Federal Reserve when it comes to the future path of raising interest rates. Aside from nonfarms, consumer credit is due out at 3 p.m. ET.

Looking to the corporate space, technology stocks will remain at the forefront. While market-watchers will be keeping an eye on what President Donald Trump says about Amazon, the main point of interest for investors is likely to be Facebook.