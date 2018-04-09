5 common — and costly — conditions that can send your pet to the vet

Pricey medical bills aren't limited to human members of the family.

The American Pet Products Associations estimates Americans shelled out more than $16.6 billion on veterinary care in 2017. (Pet insurance can help, but it doesn't always make sense .)

Even something as seemingly minor as an upset stomach can set you back a few hundred dollars — an average $344 for cats and $292 for dogs, according to data from Nationwide.

The pet insurance provider analyzed the data from its more than 650,000 insured pets to see which medical conditions were most likely to have pet owners visiting the vet, as well as the typical bill for treatment.

Here are some of the most expensive (yet common) reasons you and your pet might have to take a trip to the vet.