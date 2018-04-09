    ×

    US Markets

    'Emotional' market is providing opportunities: Trader

    • Trader Jeff Kilburg thinks there is value to be found amid the volatility.
    • "You want to buy these stocks about an hour after President Trump goes on a tweetstorm," he says.
    • The market swings continued on Monday, with the Dow's 400-point rally nearly erased in the final hour of trading.
    Buy these stocks an hour after a Trump tweetstorm: Pro   

    Emotion is ruling the stock market, but that provides some opportunity for those who know where to look, trader Jeff Kilburg told CNBC on Monday.

    The market swings continued on Monday, with the Dow Jones industrial average's 400-point rally nearly erased in the final hour of trading.

    Kilburg, CEO of KKM Financial and a CNBC contributor, said right now he likes names such as Workday, Chubb and Visa.

    "You want to buy these stocks about an hour after President Trump goes on a tweetstorm," Kilburg said on "Closing Bell."

    Then, when National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow makes statements that stabilize the market, wait an hour and sell, he said.

    While Kilburg admitted that remark was "tongue-in-cheek," he said the emotion in the market is real.

    "Investors have to be patient and find the names that they want to own and wait for that opportunity. It's coming," he said.

    Jack Bouroudjian, chief economist and founder of UCX, said the market is seeing extreme moves because it is at extreme levels.

    "When these markets break, let's keep in mind that these are the breaks that we've all been waiting for," he said Monday on "Closing Bell."

    Meanwhile, nothing has changed as far as tax reform and the repatriation of corporate profits, said Bouroudjian, also a CNBC contributor.

    "All of that is still fundamentally very, very bullish for stocks. All we've done is taken some of the multiple out, in which case, you know what? You're finding value," he noted.

    The problem is that volatility and valuations are elevated: Koesterich   

    Russ Koesterich, portfolio manager at BlackRock, concurs that the volatility is so elevated because valuations are elevated.

    "There is no real news that would get you to aggressively buy today other than a little bit of looking for some bargains that were maybe not there a week ago," he said on "Closing Bell."

    However, there may be another force that could soon stabilize stocks.

    "Earnings are the lifeblood of the market," Bouroudjian said.

    Earnings season kicks off later in the week with financial companies BlackRock, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo all scheduled to release their quarterly results.

    — CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

    Disclosures: Kilburg owns shares in Visa and Chubb.

    Disclaimer

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    BLK
    ---
    V
    ---
    CB
    ---
    WDAY
    ---
    DJIA
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...