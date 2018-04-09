After meeting with Mark Zuckerberg on Monday, a key Democratic senator said Americans risk losing their right to privacy without more regulation of social media platforms.
Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., met with the Facebook CEO for more than an hour on Monday ahead of Zuckerberg's Capitol Hill testimony Tuesday and Wednesday. Nelson, ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee, called for more oversight of social media platforms to protect user data.
"Because if we don't do something now none of us will have any privacy anymore," he told reporters following the meeting. Nelson spoke to reporters for about a half hour shortly after Florida Gov. Rick Scott announced he would challenge Nelson for his seat this year.
However, Nelson expressed doubts that government agencies or the GOP-controlled Congress would take action soon to check social media companies like Facebook. "Not during this administration," he said when asked about the possibility of near-term regulation.
It's not clear if he thinks regulation would have a better chance of passing if Democrats win one or both chambers of Congress come November.