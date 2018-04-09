YouTube should be fined billions for illegally collecting children's data, privacy groups claim

YouTube, one of the world's most popular websites, has been accused of improperly collecting the personal data of young children.

In a complaint filed to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Monday, a coalition of more than 20 advocacy, consumer and privacy groups claim that Google's video platform is violating U.S. child protection laws by collecting personal data on users aged less than 13 years old.

The coalition is calling for Google to change how it manages content for younger audiences and wants YouTube to pay a fine worth billions of dollars for allegedly profiting off children's viewing habits.

The group says Google harvests personal information on children under 13, including information such as phone numbers and location before then tracking their activity across a number of websites and targeting ads without first gaining parental consent — a legal requirement according to the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).