The Fidesz party improved significantly on its performance in 2014, gaining a further 5 percent share in the popular vote this time around. Orban's campaign was thought to have been aided by an improving economic outlook, his party's stringent control over state media and deep divisions among opposition parties.

"What we can see is that Viktor Orban won this election due to only one issue — and this is clearly migration," Andras Biro-Nagy, political analyst at Policy Solutions, a Hungarian think tank, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Monday.

Biro-Nagy said that as relatively few people had been allowed to emigrate to Hungary in recent decades, the migration issue was an "unknown thing" for a large portion of the electorate.

"For the vast majority of the population, (immigration) is seen as a threat to the cultural identity of the country. This is why economic arguments like potential GDP growth due to immigration simply do not matter," he added.

Voter turnout had soared to near-record highs of 69 percent — an outcome which analysts had anticipated could boost the chances of the prime minister's opponents.

However, with almost all of the ballots counted, the right-wing Jobbik party accrued 20 percent of the vote. Meanwhile, the Socialist party appeared to finish third with 12 percent while the LMP — Hungary's main Green Party — finished fourth with around 7 percent of the vote.

Leaders of the second and third-placed parties have since announced their resignation.