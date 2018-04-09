Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has secured a third successive term in office after his right-wing Fidesz party won by a landslide in parliamentary elections.
With around 93 percent of the ballots counted, Hungary's National Election Office said Orban's ruling administration had secured almost half of the vote on Sunday. The result is projected to keep the Fidesz party in power with a two-thirds majority — a key "supermajority" level which allows constitutional changes.
The 54-year-old incumbent, who had built a fence on Hungary's southern border during the 2015 migration crisis, campaigned for re-election on an anti-immigration and protectionist message once again. He has also pledged to cut income taxes and pass pro-economic growth policies.
Speaking to supporters outside the Fidesz election headquarters in Budapest shortly before midnight local time, Orban said citizens of the central European nation had given themselves an "opportunity to defend themselves."