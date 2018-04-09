Those bubble-bursting-level losses are what got me thinking about this. Maybe you're a baby boomer reading this, or your parents are boomers. I speak with boomer-aged investors every day. They are the generation that was hit hardest by the last two severe stock market drops. Believe me when I say that as a group they are still scarred by those market drops. It's the first thing that come to their minds whenever they see the major market averages plunge; something that's been happening a lot lately.

This fear is an acute form of the boomer anxiety about being able to afford to retire, and I can't understate the risks — they go well beyond investing. We now know that a big, sudden loss of wealth, a negative wealth shock, is associated with a real rise in risk of all-cause mortality, based on research from the Journal of the American Medical Association and conducted by Northwestern Medicine and the University of Michigan. It's long been known that anxiety and stress have the potential to shorten life spans. It's also long been known that part of the job of advising clients is to be a part-time psychologist.

Maybe that last part will grow in scope, but one thing a human advisor can already do today is preventive stress management — in this case, screening a portfolio for stock concentration and lack of diversification. To be absolutely clear, diversification is a method of managing risk, not protecting against losses in a down market. But if the bottom does continue to fall out from under tech stocks, having differently correlated sectors to balance out the poor performance does lessen the overall risk.

