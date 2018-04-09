Recent tumbles in two tech stock giants make a point investors can't afford to forget: Moving money between stocks that are correlated is the opposite of diversification.
When I hear investors say something like "I'd take profits on Facebook and put that money to work in Amazon" I don't need to judge the merits of the investment worthiness of either stock, or the aptitude of those who say it, to be worried. It's hard for a stock to outrun the gravity of its sector; not an impossibility, but low probability.
There are signs that no tech stock is safe even if it isn't mired in a privacy scandal. The Wall Street Journal reported this week that big hedge funds are taking money out of tech, and "FANG" stocks in particular are being sold by big fund managers, according to Reuters.