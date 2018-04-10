A bullish trend is emerging beneath the surface of the market

Essentially, what we look for when it comes to this measure is whether it confirms what is going on in the actual movement of the S&P 500. When both the A/D line and the market rise together, it confirms that a lot of stocks are participating in the rally; this is healthy, and bullish. If, however, the market is rallying when the A/D line is lagging, this reflects a lack of participation in the rally, and that tends to signal the rally is running out of steam.

The same is true in the other direction. If the S&P 500 and its advance/decline line are falling in tandem, this shows a bulk of stocks are indeed involved in the decline ... and the decline has more room to go. In another scenario, if the market is declining and the A/D line is not falling to the same degree, that divergence indicates the sell-off is growing tired and a bounce should be in store. Most recently, a bullish divergence has developed between the two.