If the US and China stop feuding on trade, the next clash could be over Taiwan

President Donald Trump has warmed to Taiwan via a series of recent actions including arms sales, the appointment of National Security Advisor John Bolton — who has taken a strong pro-Taiwan stance in the past — and encouraging visits between U.S. and Taiwanese officials.

That has angered Beijing, which claims Taiwan under a policy known as "One China." China opposes other countries pursuing ties with the self-ruled island.

The matter could affect trade negotiations between the two superpowers, which are threatening to tax one another's imports.