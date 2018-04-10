If you can't pay what you owe the IRS by Tax Day, here's what to do

Here’s what to do if you can’t pay your tax bill on time 8:49 AM ET Mon, 9 April 2018 | 01:16

With less than two weeks until taxes are due, there's a good chance that some procrastinators haven't filed their return simply because they owe money to Uncle Sam.

If you're among those taxpayers and know with certainty that there is zero chance of coming up with the money by the time it's due — April 17 this year — it's important that you do not become immobilized.

"People get afraid and then don't file their return," said Ed Slott, a certified public accountant and founder of Ed Slott & Co. in Rockville Centre, New York. "That's a big mistake."

The IRS expects 155 million tax returns to be filed this year. Last year, the agency issued 111.9 million refunds worth a collective $324 billion. The average amount of refund per taxpayer was $2,895.